Alex Smith Addresses Why He Hasn’t Reached Out To Dak Prescott

Over the weekend, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating lower leg injury against the New York Giants.

Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his lower leg and a dislocated ankle after he tried to escape a Giants defender. He underwent surgery on Sunday night and his recovery timeline is set for 4-6 months.

In the days since he suffered the season-ending injury, Prescott has received messages from all around the sports world. However, one notable NFL quarterback has not reached out.

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith said he hasn’t reached out to Prescott just yet. Smith, who suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018, said he didn’t want to “scare” Prescott.

Here’s what he had to say, via Pro Football Talk:

“I feel like I’ve become a little bit of an expert with the lower leg, so I knew it looked like his ankle immediately. For me, yeah, I’ve been thinking about him a lot. I’ve checked up on him through our mutual friends to see how he’s doing. I thought a lot about shooting him a text, but part of me also didn’t want to scare the hell out of him by shooting him a text and getting him thinking he might be headed down this road. I’ll let the infection risk kind of get out of the way and hopefully reach out here soon.”

Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg during the 2018 season. After surgery, his wound became infected and nearly needed to have his leg amputated.

Following a series of other surgeries, doctors finally managed to stop the spread of the infection. Two years after nearly losing his leg, Smith stepped foot on the football field this weekend.

Hopefully Dak Prescott’s surgery went smoothly and he’ll be out of the hospital soon.