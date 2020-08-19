Alex Smith Admits How Often He’s Thought About Taking A Hit

Earlier this week, Washington Football Team cleared quarterback Alex Smith for the upcoming NFL season.

It’s a massive step in the right direction for Smith, who is recovering from a horrific injury. During the 2018 season, he suffered a spiral fracture in his leg.

Following surgery, Smith developed an infection and nearly led to the decision to amputate the lower portion of his right leg. Instead, he opted for a debridement, which left him with a long road to recovery.

Over the past few months, he’s made steady progress and coming off of the Physically Unable to Perform list this week was another big step.

Smith, though, is still waiting for that first hit. When asked by reporters on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback said he’s thought about taking a hit “more than I can say.”

“That’s been in the back of my head throughout this whole process,” Smith said via Washington Football Team reporter JP Finlay.

Alex Smith says he’s thought about taking another hit “more than I can say. That’s been in the back of my head throughout this process.” Says he’s determined not to let that fear dictate his decision making. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 19, 2020

Earlier this offseason, head coach Ron Rivera was asked what a healthy Alex Smith would mean for the roster.

“This could be a very interesting challenge for us because of Alex Smith,” Rivera told the Washington Post. “If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he’s going to be in the throes of this competition…This competition is only going to make you better, it’s going to push the young guys as.”

Good luck to Smith in his attempt to return.