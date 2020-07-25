Back in November of 2018, Washington quarterback Alex Smith suffered one of the most brutal injuries the sports world has ever seen. Despite nearly losing his leg due to a spiral compound fracture to his tibia and fibula, the former No. 1 pick never gave up on his dreams of playing in the NFL once again.

Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, shared constant updates on his recovery through her Instagram account. Fans had the chance to see Smith take his first steps since surgery and throw his first football since November.

On Friday, the NFL community received incredible news regarding Smith. According to ESPN reporter Stephania Bell, the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback has been cleared for full football activity. She spoke to Smith on Friday and got to hear his reaction to the news.

“To hear them say that, from a life standpoint, they wouldn’t restrict me from doing anything — I could go skiing or snowboarding tomorrow if I wanted — then on top of that, to get the green light that I could practice, get contact, that I had healed up, that much was pretty wild to hear,” Smith told Bell. “I didn’t know if I would ever hear those words.”

I had a conversation with Alex Smith today and, well, I hope you’ll read this: Washington QB Alex Smith cleared for full football activity after broken leg https://t.co/Lpn9zH27Cg — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) July 24, 2020

The next step for Smith is to pass a physical with Washington next week. If he passes the physical, he’ll then have to show his teammates what he can do in practice.

As of right now, Dwayne Haskins is projected to be the starting quarterback for Washington. It’d be quite the surprise if Smith wins the job, but he should serve as an excellent mentor to the Ohio State product.

Prior to suffering that catastrophic leg injury in 2018, Smith had Washington in contention for the NFC East crown.

Even if Smith doesn’t start for an NFL team ever again, his comeback story has been nothing short of remarkable.

