Alex Smith Describes His Feelings After Playing On Sunday

Yesterday was an emotional day for Alex Smith and his family. The Washington Football Team quarterback made his return to the field nearly two years after shattering his leg.

Smith replaced a banged up Kyle Allen in the second quarter of WFT’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams and managed to play the rest of the game, despite getting sacked six times. The veteran signal caller’s surgically repaired leg held up well against a ferocious pass rush.

Smith finished with 37 yards passing on nine completions in 17 attempts. All the numbers added up to the former No. 1 overall pick’s first game action since November 18, 2018.

After the game, Smith said it was “nice to knock the cob webs off, so to speak,” via the Washington team website.

“It was great to be out there,” Smith said. “The feeling, the range of emotions — the good and the bad — is why I fought so hard to come back. I think sometimes you can take it for granted, and certainly being away from it for a couple of years, I’ve missed it. So good to be back in it rolling, and like I said, we’ll look at the film and get better and keep moving forward.”

Looking ahead, WFT head coach Ron Rivera said Kyle Allen will remain the team’s starter, as long as he’s healthy.

Smith looks primed to be the No. 2 option going forward though, with 2019 first-round pick and benched former starter Dwayne Haskins firmly in the doghouse.

Washington will take on the New York Giants in Week 6.