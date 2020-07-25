J.J. Watt Has Heartwarming Message For Washington QB Alex Smith

The football community received tremendous news on Friday night, as Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared for full football activity. His last snap came back in November of 2018, when the team hosted J.J. Watt the Houston Texans.

Smith was sacked by Kareem Jackson and J.J. Watt when he suffered a spiral compound fracture to his tibia and fibula. It took 17 surgeries to correct Smith’s injury and take care of an infection that could have cost him his leg.

There’s no telling if Smith will ever start at quarterback in the NFL again, but his comeback story has been so inspiring. Once the news broke about him being cleared for full football activity, Watt when on Twitter to show his support.

“Just saw that Alex Smith has been cleared for full football activity, what an incredible return,” Watt said. “Couldn’t be happier to hear it, truly rooting for his success.”

Just saw that Alex Smith has been cleared for full football activity, what an incredible return. Couldn’t be happier to hear it, truly rooting for his success. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 24, 2020

Watt felt terrible about Smith’s injury when it occurred despite the fact that it was just a freak incident. To see him show his support for Smith nearly two years later should warm every Houston and Washington fan’s heart.

The next step for Smith is to show that he can practice with Washington’s football team during training camp.

Smith doesn’t need to start for Washington to complete his comeback, but no one should count him out after seeing what he’s been through.

