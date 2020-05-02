Alex Smith’s Wife, Elizabeth, Shares Update On His Recovery

On Friday night, ESPN rolled out a new documentary, this time focusing on Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith.

During the 2018 season, Smith suffered a compound fracture in his leg. Trying to evade defenders, the Redskins quarterback fractured his fibula and tibia.

He was transported to the hospital, where doctors later discovered an infection in his leg. The documentary highlights the numerous surgeries the former No. 1 overall pick endured to save his leg.

After a total of 17 surgeries spanning nearly a year, Smith eventually recovered – but with lasting damage to his right leg. By his side all those days in the hospital and through his recovery was his wife, Elizabeth.

She’s been posting photos and videos of his recovery since Day 1.

Before the documentary was scheduled to come out, Elizabeth gave a first-hand look at Alex’s leg. He’s come a long way since first suffering the injury in November of 2018.

Here’s a look Alex’s leg following the incredible series of events.

Smith has made it clear he hopes to play football again. After watching the documentary, it’s difficult to see a time when he steps on the field again.

However, he’s made it this far, so who’s to tell him he can’t play football once again.