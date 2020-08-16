Look: Alex Smith’s Wife Teases Major News Is On The Way

If Alex Smith’s wife’s Instagram page is any indication, major news appears to be coming today for the Washington Football Team quarterback.

Smith, 36, has not played in an NFL game since late 2018. The veteran NFL quarterback suffered a disastrous leg injury that nearly resulted in the loss of his limb. Smith required dozens of surgeries and has undergone months of rehab.

The Washington Football Team quarterback appears to have worked his way back in full. Smith will reportedly be cleared for football activities on Sunday.

Smith’s wife teased the news on her Instagram page late on Saturday night. The Smith family can be seen celebrating something big outside of their house.

“Hard work pays off! Lots to celebrate in the Smith house tonight,” Elizabeth Smith wrote.

It’s pretty incredible to see Smith ready for football less than two years after suffering that incredibly scary injury. The fact that he’s getting cleared for football activities is a testament to his work ethic.

Alex Smith will be cleared for football activity tomorrow, per source. That means he’ll be coming off the PUP list at that time. Quite a remarkable turn. — John Keim (@john_keim) August 16, 2020

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has said that Smith will be a factor in the quarterback competition if he’s healthy.

“This could be a very interesting challenge for us because of Alex Smith,” Rivera told the Washington Post. “If Alex is healthy and continues to get healthy and we do activate him, he’s going to be in the throes of this competition. It’s going to unfold I think very nicely for us as a football team. This competition is only going to make you better, it’s going to push the young guys as well. So I just feel really good about what we’re going to be doing as we start going forward. It’ll be a very challenging situation to make sure everybody’s reps are equitable and their competition is the same.”

Washington is scheduled to open its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Philadelphia.