Alex Smith’s Wife, Elizabeth, Releases Statement On His Decision

Alex Smith and his family celebrated his return from a serious leg injury with a big party at their home. It got just about everyone who saw it misty-eyed.

On Sunday, Smith’s wife Elizabeth took to Twitter to explain why they celebrated and what it means moving forward. She explained that her husband wanted to set an example for their children to “never give up” and shatter all obstacles.

“The video I posted last night was our family celebrating the hard work, determination and fight Alex has shown to get where he is,” Elizabeth Smith wrote. “An example to our kids to NEVER give up. Every obstacle that has been placed in front of him has been shattered.

“Luckily Alex is a smart man with a world class medical team of doctors and trainers. He would never make a decision that would jeopardize all he has accomplished let alone his health. This is his journey and it’s bigger than football.”

It’s a powerful message that’s been received loud and clear across the entire football landscape.

Alex Smith has been getting praise and well-wishes from teammates, analysts and rivals alike.

Better yet, he’s going to have an opportunity to compete for the starting job in 2020. And incumbent starter Dwayne Haskins appears to be relishing the challenge.

If Alex Smith is out on the field at any point in 2020, it will cap off one of the best comebacks in NFL history.