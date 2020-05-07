Alex Smith’s Wife, Elizabeth, Shares Incredible New Video

Alex Smith nearly lost his leg when he suffered a spiral compound fracture to his tibia and fibula during the 2018 season. It’d be easy for him to walk away from the game of football, but the former No. 1 overall pick continues to amaze his fans with his relentless rehab.

ESPN recently released a documentary on Smith called “Project 11.” It detailed his journey from Utah all the way to his injury in Washington. There were some tough moments along the way, which of course included his injury in 2018. He’s taken drastic strides since that date though.

Smith’s wife, Elizabeth, shared a new training video of her husband for his birthday. The video includes a plethora of clips that show Smith’s progression. Not only is he running at full speed, he’s making accurate throws and putting weight on his surgically-repaired leg.

“Happy Happy Birthday to this handsome, hard working man,” Elizabeth wrote on Instagram. “The last week we’ve been overwhelmed with love, support and sweet messages. We cannot thank you enough. #project11 was a look into what the last 18 months have been (mostly Alex refusing to give up). I am in awe of his perseverance everyday. He just keeps getting stronger and refuses to give up…Forever grateful.”

He’s tougher than a $2 dollar steak, that’s for sure.

No one knows if Smith will actually become a starter in the NFL once again, but his perseverance is inspiring.

Smith has made millions of dollars over the course of his career. That being said, he’s clearly not in this for the money. If he was then he would’ve walked away after suffering the injury.

Regardless if he he plays another down in the NFL or not, the entire football community has Smith’s back and supports his journey.