Amazon Announces Decision On Selling Redskins Gear

You can buy just about anything on Amazon. That list won’t include Washington Redskins gear any longer.

There is a growing list of retailers that have pulled the team’s gear from their websites. Nike was among the first. Along with pressure from FedEx, the team’s stadium name sponsor, the company helped force the franchise’s hand. A day after Nike’s decision, Washington announced that it was set for a “thorough review” of the team’s name, the first real step towards a change, which could come in time for the 2020 season.

A number of other major stores have followed. Target, Walmart, and Dick’s Sporting Goods are among the latest. Now, Amazon joins them.

“With the announcement from the Washington team and the NFL, we are removing products with the team’s name and logo from our stores,” the notice reads, according to CNBC. It was shared on the Facebook page ASGTG, a hub for sellers on the retail behemoth, by administrator Ed Rosenberg. “Failure to properly close or delete all restricted product listings from your inventory may result in deactivation.”

Amazon has told its sellers that they have 48 hours to remove any Washington Redskins products. Yeah, the pressure is on..https://t.co/JGvEt4B1Wb — Darren Heitner (@DarrenHeitner) July 8, 2020

An Amazon representative reportedly confirmed the move to CNBC. The number of places where fans can still buy Redskins gear before an impending name change is dwindling.

Fanatics and the NFL Shop, which it operates, will continue to do so until a change comes.

Head coach Ron Rivera has been very involved in the issue, of which there have been ongoing discussions for weeks, even before the public pressure was put on owner Dan Snyder and the franchise. He says getting a name change done before the start of the 2020 season “would be awesome.” That is a very narrow window, but it sounds like it may actually be realistic.

