Another Major Sponsor Has Encouraged The Redskins To Change Their Name

The pressure appears to have finally gotten to Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder in the movement to change the team’s name.

After years of adamantly maintaining that the team’s name will stay as it is, he’s being hit in the one place that matters most: His wallet. The team’s biggest sponsors are steadily leaving or threatening to leave over the racist connotations behind the name.

Nike and FedEx were some of the big players to drop or threaten to drop the team. But the straw that finally broke the camel’s back may have been Bank of America.

In an official statement, the multinational investment bank revealed that they actively encouraged the team to change the name. That announcement came shortly after the team announced it would review the name “Redskins” for a possible change.

“As a partner and sponsor, we have encouraged the team to change the name and we welcome this announcement,” the statement said, per Tom Barrabi of Fox Business.

BREAKING: Statement from @BankofAmerica, a major @Redskins sponsor, on name change review. “As a partner and sponsor, we have encouraged the team to change the name and we welcome this announcement.” — Tom Barrabi (@TBarrabi) July 3, 2020

Snyder bought the team in 1999 and has remained firm in his decision to keep the team as it is for decades. He’s managed to ward off or simply quash all protests of the name – and at a considerable price too.

But the winds of change are leaving Snyder with few allies and fewer excuses as he holds on to the name. The team has already scrubbed most honors given to former owner George Preston Marshall for his racist views.

By the looks of things, we could get that long-awaited change very soon.