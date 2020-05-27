Antonio Brown Spotted Working Out With NFL Quarterback Today

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown remains interested in making an NFL comeback. The former All-Pro wideout has been spotted working out with a couple of notable players in recent months.

Brown, who’s been out of the league since last September, when he was released by the New England Patriots, was spotted working out with an NFL quarterback today.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star was seen catching passes with Dwayne Haskins. The Washington Redskins have been mentioned by some as a potential landing spot for the troubled wide receiver.

Brown was seen catching passes from the second-year quarterback in Florida. He’s been training down in the Sunshine State in recent weeks.

Antonio Brown Working Out With Dwayne Haskins In Florida, Future Teammates?!https://t.co/MRWlKjemEy — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 27, 2020

TMZ Sports had some details on the workout. There were a couple of other notable NFL players in attendance:

The free-agent receiver hooked up with the ‘Skins quarterback Wednesday for a workout in Florida … and the two got in some impressive throw-and-catch work. Check out the clips Brown posted from the training sesh … there were some 50-yard dimes that had people going crazy over the completions!! Of course, there were other pros in attendance — Geno Smith and Stefon Diggs (plus Chad Ochocinco!) namely — so we’re not too sure how much to read into this being an indicator of future NFL plans.

This isn’t the first time Brown has been seen working out in Florida. He’s posted multiple workout videos on Instagram.

Brown is clearly still in shape, but will an NFL team be willing to take a risk and sign him?

That very much remains to be seen.