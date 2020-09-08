The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Betting Odds Predict First Starting NFL QB To Get Benched

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws a pass in practice.RICHMOND, VA - JULY 26: Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins attempts a pass as offensive coordinator Kevin OConnell looks on during training camp at Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center on July 26, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The 2020 NFL season kicks off in just over 48 hours as the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Houston Texans.

Two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game are set to do battle once again. Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson enter the 2020 season with massive contracts thanks to their stellar play in 2019.

Both are locked into their starting role, which can’t be said for several quarterbacks around the league. Earlier this week, Sports Betting AG released odds for the first starting quarterback to be benched.

Surprisingly, Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins took the top spot. The betting site clearly thinks Alex Smith will be back at 100-percent soon enough to dethrone Haskins.

Outside of Smith, the Washington Football Team has Kyle Allen, who started under current head coach Ron Rivera when the two were in Carolina together.

Haskins got off to a rough start in 2019 before closing the season strong. He showed flashes of the brilliance he displayed at Ohio State when he threw 50 touchdown passes in just one season.

Other quarterbacks who could be benched this year include Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Fitzpatrick and possibly even Mitchell Trubisky.

Both Taylor and Fitzpatrick could be victims of their teams drafting a quarterback high. The Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5 overall while the Chargers drafted Justin Herbert No. 6 overall.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.