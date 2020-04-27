Betting Odds Released For 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Of all the 2020 NFL Draft’s defensive selections, Redskins’ No. 2 overall pick Chase Young appears most ready to provide an instant impact. The Ohio State alum is expected to do big things in Washington D.C. – one of them being winning the 2020 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Another Ohio State alum – 49ers’ 2019 No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa – took home the award last year. Many believe Young will provide a similar impact for the Redskins.

According to FanDuel SportsBook, Young (+350) is the overwhelming favorite to win the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year. Arizona Cardinals’ draftee Isaiah Simmons (+850) has the next highest odds followed by Buffalo’s A.J. Epenesa (+1300).

It’d come as no surprise if Young took home the award. By all accounts, the former Buckeye will immediately start for the Redskins, unless he has any off-season setbacks. Here’s a look at the five rookies with the highest odds to take home the prestigious honor next season, courtesy of Saturday Tradition:

Chase Young, Washington Redskins — +350 Isaiah Simmons, Arizona Cardinals — +850 A.J. Epenesa, Buffalo Bills — +1300 Partick Queen, Baltimore Ravens — +1700 Jeff Okudah, Detroit Lions — +2100

Young’s joined on the list by his former teammate, CB Jeff Okudah. The now Lions’ DB was selected third overall by Detroit last Thursday.

Of the top five defensive rookies, three come from the Big Ten while the remaining two played in the ACC and SEC.

As things currently stand, this is Young’s award for the taking, though. The Ohio State alum is expected to do big things for the Redskins.