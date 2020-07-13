Breaking: Washington Reportedly Makes Decision On ‘Redskins’

The Washington Redskins have reportedly made a decision on their longtime nickname – but they’ve yet to choose a new one.

Washington is reportedly expected to announce on Monday that it is retiring the name “Redskins.”

Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal first reported the news. An official announcement is coming on Monday.

The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, two sources said, 11 days after naming-rights sponsor FedEx’s public statement asking for a change to the controversial moniker. The new nickname will not be announced immediately because trademark issues are pending, the sources said, but insiders were told today that the “thorough review” announced July 3 has concluded. The team felt it was important to remove any doubts as to the future of the name, one source said.

Washington has not yet announced a decision on a new name, but that could be coming soon.

News: The @Redskins intend to announce Monday that they will be retiring the nickname, per sources. New name still TBA. https://t.co/SHkLlBQpAx — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) July 13, 2020

A couple of different names have gained popularity among the fan base, including “RedWolves” and “RedTails.”

Washington owner Daniel Snyder previously applied for a “Washington Warriors” trademark for an Arena Football League team. According to reports, he no longer has that trademark. It’s possible he could be looking to get it for his NFL franchise.

Multiple reports from NFL insiders suggested an official announcement on the name is expected soon.