The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Breaking: Washington Football Team Announces Major Quarterback News

Dwayne Haskins plays for the Washington Football Team against the Browns.CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 08: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins #7 of the Washington Redskins passes during the second half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Redskins 30-10. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has apparently lost any of his remaining patience with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivera is benching the 2019 first-round pick and will start backup Kyle Allen against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The decision is the culmination of Rivera’s building frustration with Haskins’ play.

Prior to Week 4, Rivera spoke openly about there being a “cutoff point” where he’d pull the plug on Haskins. It was an open challenge for the young QB to play better.

Then, over the weekend, there was a report saying the “pressure was on” Haskins to pick up his game or he would be benched. Haskins’ agent David Mulugheta stood up for his client with a public statement on Twitter.

Haskins did go out and throw for 314 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but it apparently was not enough to keep him in the starting role another week.

Interestingly, Dwayne Haskins hasn’t just lost his starting job. He’s been dropped all the way to No. 3 on the Washington depth chart.

Veteran Alex Smith is the new backup for Allen.

As for Kyle Allen, he and Rivera have history together with the Carolina Panthers. He doesn’t have much upside, but perhaps Rivera thinks he’ll be able to function well enough to allow Washington’s defense a chance to win games.

WFT faces the Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.