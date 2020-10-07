Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has apparently lost any of his remaining patience with second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Rivera is benching the 2019 first-round pick and will start backup Kyle Allen against the Los Angeles Rams this weekend. The decision is the culmination of Rivera’s building frustration with Haskins’ play.

Prior to Week 4, Rivera spoke openly about there being a “cutoff point” where he’d pull the plug on Haskins. It was an open challenge for the young QB to play better.

Then, over the weekend, there was a report saying the “pressure was on” Haskins to pick up his game or he would be benched. Haskins’ agent David Mulugheta stood up for his client with a public statement on Twitter.

Amazing this is the narrative coming out of DC. A young QB (10 starts total over 2 seasons) who is in a brand new system, with no off-season in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense and only 3 games into the NFL season. Yet “he” is the one that must play well. https://t.co/6lAD0WGa2p — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) October 4, 2020

Haskins did go out and throw for 314 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens, but it apparently was not enough to keep him in the starting role another week.

Sources: The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. Kyle Allen will get the start vs. the #Rams, while former starter Dwayne Haskins goes to the bench. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2020

Interestingly, Dwayne Haskins hasn’t just lost his starting job. He’s been dropped all the way to No. 3 on the Washington depth chart.

Veteran Alex Smith is the new backup for Allen.

Not only is Dwayne Haskins not starting for the Washington Football Team on Sunday, he's not even No. 2. Alex Smith will back up Kyle Allen against the #Rams. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2020

As for Kyle Allen, he and Rivera have history together with the Carolina Panthers. He doesn’t have much upside, but perhaps Rivera thinks he’ll be able to function well enough to allow Washington’s defense a chance to win games.

WFT faces the Rams at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.