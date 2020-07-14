Bruce Smith Reacts To The Redskins Changing Their Name

On Monday, Dan Snyder announced that Washington’s football team will retire the “Redskins” name. It’s a decision that has been a long time coming according to Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith.

Smith has been in the headlines this week for his hilarious blunder on Family Feud. While it was certainly a funny moment, the Hall of Famer doesn’t want it to take anything away from this massive moment in NFL history.

During an interview with TMZ Sports, Smith called this move by Washington “the right thing to do for many reasons.” He also addressed the current movement taking place against racial injustice in the United States.

“I think it’s long overdue,” Smith said. “I think with this social movement and racial tension that is existing in the year 2020 – remember, we’re not in 1960. As we sit here now in 2020, I can’t believe we’re here. It’s just an incredible time of division.

After years of complaints regarding the team’s name, it’s nice to see Washington on the right side of history.

Washington hasn’t announced a new name yet, but the expectation is that it’ll come later this month.

Most current and former athletes have supported the franchise’s decision to retire the “Redskins” name. However, there are always a few exceptions. Jeff Bostic, a former Pro Bowl offensive lineman, told ESPN that he’ll always call the team by its original name.