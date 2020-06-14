Chad Johnson Has Major Praise For 1 Young NFL WR

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin burst onto the scene with an outstanding rookie campaign in 2019.

Among the people who took note of the third-round pick’s performance was Chad Johnson. The legendary former wideout has worked out with Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins this offseason and he’s keeping an eye on his top wide receiver as well.

Late Saturday night, Johnson took to Twitter to give McLaurin his props. His praise was succinct and a little NSFW, but impactful.

“Terry McLaurin…… that’s it, that’s the f—–g tweet,” Johnson wrote.

Terry McLaurin…… that’s it, that’s the fucking tweet 💎 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) June 14, 2020

This isn’t the first time Chad has sung McLaurin’s praises online. In fact, he did the same multiple times during the 2019 season.As

To be this polished this early has to be so relieving for the QB & whoever calls the plays ®️ https://t.co/bV6n0e4CwY — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 7, 2019

Terry McLaurin is playing Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium‼️ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 12, 2019

As a rookie, McLaurin started 14 games and caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. The rapport he had with Haskins while they were both at Ohio State carried over to Washington.

McLaurin, who turns 25 in September, has the potential to be the next premier wide receiver in the NFL. It will be fun to watch his progression this fall.

Chad Johnson certainly seems to agree.