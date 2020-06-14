The Spun

Chad Johnson Has Major Praise For 1 Young NFL WR

Terry McLaurin runs for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Terry McLaurin #17 of the Washington Redskins runs for a second quarter touchdown after catching a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 08, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Washington Redskins wide receiver Terry McLaurin burst onto the scene with an outstanding rookie campaign in 2019.

Among the people who took note of the third-round pick’s performance was Chad Johnson. The legendary former wideout has worked out with Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins this offseason and he’s keeping an eye on his top wide receiver as well.

Late Saturday night, Johnson took to Twitter to give McLaurin his props. His praise was succinct and a little NSFW, but impactful.

“Terry McLaurin…… that’s it, that’s the f—–g tweet,” Johnson wrote.

This isn’t the first time Chad has sung McLaurin’s praises online. In fact, he did the same multiple times during the 2019 season.As

As a rookie, McLaurin started 14 games and caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns. The rapport he had with Haskins while they were both at Ohio State carried over to Washington.

McLaurin, who turns 25 in September, has the potential to be the next premier wide receiver in the NFL. It will be fun to watch his progression this fall.

Chad Johnson certainly seems to agree.

