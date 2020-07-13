Chad Johnson Loves 1 Name Suggestion For The Redskins

A new name is on the way for the Washington Redskins.

The NFC East franchise has reportedly concluded its informal review of the name “Redskins.” According to multiple reports, the nickname will be retired today.

Washington has reportedly yet to decide on a new name, but an announcement is probably coming soon.

Multiple names are gaining popularity on social media, though no name is getting more love right now than RedWolves. The suggested nickname is gaining a ton of momentum among the fan base. Jersey mockups have been created and former players have weighed in on the idea.

Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson is a big fan of the name suggestion and the jersey mockup. He had a blunt reaction to the photo mockup shown above.

“Holy f–k yes,” Johnson wrote in response to the photo above.

Johnson is not the only former player to love the “RedWolves” name suggestion, either. Former Washington cornerback Fred Smoot has been a major advocate of the name on social media. If Smoot and others have their way, the “Washington RedWolves” will be competing in the NFC East for years to come.

Nothing is official yet, though. Washington is reportedly expected to announce an official decision on “Redskins” today and the new name could surface anytime after that.