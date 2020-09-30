Injury Update For Washington Star Rookie Chase Young

Washington Football Team No. 2 overall pick Chase Young has looked the part early in his NFL career, but now he’s dealing with a nagging injury that could cost him some time.

Through his first two weeks—a surprising Week 1 win over the reeling Philadelphia Eagles and a loss to the Arizona Cardinals—Young totaled 2.5 sacks. After playing over 70-percent of snaps in each of those two games, he was limited to just 13 defensive snaps against the Cleveland Browns Sunday.

He suffered a groin injury during the game, and was “visibly upset” heading to the locker room. It’s a tough turn for the young former Ohio State Buckeye. He had to deal with a hip injury during the summer, which limited him in preparation for the season a bit, and after a very strong start to his rookie year, he’ll miss some time.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport says the injury is a “moderate groin strain.” He’s likely out for Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens, which could get pretty ugly for Washington. From the insider:

Washington Football Team pass-rusher Chase Young suffered a moderate groin strain on Sunday and is expected to be out vs. the #Ravens, sources say. Young, the No. 2 pick who already has 2.5 sacks, is considered week-to-week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2020

The Ravens are coming off of a pretty embarrassing performance on Monday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lamar Jackson and company should take out some frustrations against Washington, and without Chase Young coming off the edge, it could be an even more lopsided game.

Hopefully this isn’t a more long term issue. It doesn’t get much easier the following week, with Washington hosting the Los Angeles Rams, though the Football Team does have potential for a win the following week against a bad New York Giants team at the Meadowlands.

This weekend’s Washington-Baltimore game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at FedExField.

[Ian Rapoport]