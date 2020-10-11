Washington Gets Good Chase Young News Before Sunday’s Game

Chase Young has looked as good as advertised while he’s been on the field for the Washington Football Team this year. Unfortunately, an injury has hampered him early on in his first season.

Young left the team’s Week 3 game against the Cleveland Browns after playing just 14 total snaps. After suffering a groin injury, he was “visibly upset” heading to the locker room. He missed last weekend’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Washington Football Team got some good news tonight though. It sounds like Young will be active for tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, according to a report by ESPN‘s John Keim. He’s listed as questionable to play.

Young recorded 2.5 sacks through the first two weeks of the season, with eight total tackles and two tackles for loss. He was on the field for over 70-percent of the Washington defense’s snaps in each game.

Washington should have top rookie Chase Young available Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams as well as offensive linemen Chase Roullier (center) and Wes Schweitzer (guard), barring a last-minute change Sunday, per source. Young missed last week with a groin… https://t.co/w2rCsQp42t — John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2020

After an electrifying junior season at Ohio State, Chase Young was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After the start he had to the season, he looked like a good bet to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. Assuming he doesn’t have a ton of rust with his return from injury, that should still be in play.

The 1-3 Washington Football Team will host the 3-1 Los Angeles Rams at FedExField. Washington is a 7.5-point underdog in the game.

Tomorrow’s game is a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.