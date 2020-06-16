Chase Young Looks Like A Monster In New Training Video

Redskins rookie defensive end Chase Young looks like an absolute monster in his latest training video.

Young was a force to be reckoned with at the collegiate level. The dominant edge-rusher had 46 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks last season for the Buckeyes. After a legendary collegiate career, Young was selected second overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Redskins aren’t expected to compete for the NFC East division this upcoming season. But with Young in the mix, the Redskins have a solid defensive piece to build around for years to come.

If Young’s latest training video is any indication of what’s to come in his rookie season, the edge-rusher will quickly assert himself as one of the top defensive players in the league. Young looks like an absolute monster in his latest workout session.

About to get scary in the NFC East 😤 @youngchase907 (via l0st__files/IG) pic.twitter.com/9UcOK2qZtp — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 16, 2020

A 6-foot-5, 265-pound defensive end isn’t supposed to move as quickly as he does. But that’s why he was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

By all accounts, Young has been impressive in off-season drills. We’ll find out a bit more about Young’s progress once NFL training camps begin. Something tells us he’ll continue to surpass expectations – especially if he starts right away.

There hasn’t been much excitement surrounding the Redskins over the past few years. But with Young in the mix, the Redskins will be an intriguing team to watch, primarily on the defensive side of the ball.