Chase Young Reacts To Washington Football Team Uniforms

Earlier Thursday, the Washington Redskins decided on a new team name for the 2020 NFL season.

Owner Daniel Snyder and company kept things simple rolling with: “Washington Football Team.” While that moniker will stick around for a while, it’s only a placeholder for the 2020 season.

“This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports.

In addition to changing the name, the team will also debut new uniforms for the upcoming season. Washington will keep the same color scheme, but slight changes in the uniform are noticeable.

Rookie defensive end Chase Young took to Twitter with a message after the changes were announced to the team name and uniform.

It looks like he likes it.

Washington drafted Young with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft earlier this offseason.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes star was widely considered the best prospect in the draft. He’s one of the top defensive end prospects to come out of the collegiate game in the past decade.

He adds to a stacked defensive line for the Washington Football Team heading into the 2020 season. A defense loaded with first-round talent should help keep second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins and the offense in the game.

Washington opens the season against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.