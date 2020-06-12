NFL Analyst Thinks Chase Young Can Break Major Record As Rookie

After a Heisman-caliber season at Ohio State, expectations are sky-high for Washington Redskins pass rusher Chase Young in his rookie season.

But one NFL analyst thinks that a significant rookie record is well within Young’s reach. This week on Good Morning Football, analyst Nate Burleson asserted that the rookie sack record could be Young’s.

“I believe [he can break the record] and it is not necessarily about him but I believe it is the rest of the team,” Burleson said. “When you have a defense that is filled with guys that were also drafted in the first round. You have Montez Sweat that is extremely fast. You have (Daron) Payne and (Jonathan) Allen and Ryan Kerrigan is still there. All of these different individuals are going to help free him up… You have a collection of individuals on the defensive line and with the linebackers. That’s why I think he has a legitimate shot.”

The current record is held by Jevon Kearse, who set the mark at 14.5 sacks with the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Since then only 17 rookies have recorded double-digit sacks in their rookie year.

The closest any one player has come to breaking Kearse’s record is Aldon Smith, who had 14.0 sacks in 2011.

Grateful. But much more work to do…🙏🏾 https://t.co/EblPo8WIge — CY2 (@youngchase907) June 11, 2020

But it’s been easier and easier for elite pass rushers to approach the mark in recent years. Last year alone we saw Josh Allen and Maxx Crosby record 10 sacks apiece.

Young recorded 16.5 sacks as a junior at Ohio State in 2019. For his efforts, he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

If anyone had a shot at breaking the rookie sack record, it’s Chase Young.

