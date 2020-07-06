Watch: Chase Young’s Latest Workout Video Is Terrifying

Chase Young wrecked havoc for the Ohio State Buckeyes the past three years. Now, he’s ready to do the same in the NFL.

The Washington Redskins – an organization which may end up switching the team name ahead of the 2020 season – selected Young with the second-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It was the easiest decision the team’s ever made.

Chase Young is an opposing quarterback’s nightmare. The Ohio State alum was the best defensive player in college football last season, racking up 46 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.

The Redskins are hoping for the same type of production from the dominant edge-rusher in 2020. Chase Young’s latest workout video has the team’s fans drooling over what’s to come this year. Take a look at Young’s latest workout video below.

Chase Young is 264 pounds 😳 (via l0st__files/IG) pic.twitter.com/wCbxyy5xwD — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 6, 2020

Defensive linemen weighing anywhere close to 264 pounds shouldn’t be moving as well as Chase Young is this off-season. If this video is any indication of what’s to come, the 6-foot-4 edge-rusher is going to have an immediate impact for the Redskins.

Young has every tool you’d hope for from a defensive end. He’s clearly athletically gifted, but also has the strength and power to fight-off NFL offensive lineman. The Ohio State alum should help turn things around in D.C. this upcoming season.

Chase Young is the clear favorite to win the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020.