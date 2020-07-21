Chris Simms Gives Honest Assessment About Dwayne Haskins

Washington’s football team had a disappointing season in 2019, winning just three games under two different coaches. If the franchise is going to take that next step, Dwayne Haskins will have to drastically improve in his second year.

Haskins struggled out of the gate with the Washington, but he showed improvement in the final quarter of the season. He finished the year with 1,365 passing yards and seven touchdowns.

During this morning’s edition of PFT Live, Mike Florio and Chris Simms revealed their power rankings for the upcoming season. They had Washington ranked last in the league because of its tumultuous offseason and plethora of question marks on offense.

Simms shared his thoughts on Haskins entering his second year in the NFL. Although he believes the Ohio State product has all the talent in the world, he still has concerns over whether or not he’ll reach his full potential.

“We saw some glimmers there before he got hurt at the end of the year,” Simms said. “He’s starting to put it together. He’s got talent and a special arm. He’s big, and he’s a better athlete than he ever got credit for coming out in the draft, but he’s raw. He only played one year in college football. He was on one of the best teams in college football, and they kept it simple and just protected him and said, ‘we’re going to protect you. Just wait for his guy over here who’s really fast to get open.’ I think this is a guy that has big-time potential, but we just really don’t know.”

Haskins will have to learn a new offense in his second season. Scott Turner joined Washington’s staff as the offensive coordinator after spending two years in Carolina as the quarterbacks coach.

Right behind Haskins on the depth chart is Kyle Allen, who is a serviceable quarterback. He filled in admirably for Cam Newton in Carolina last season.

With training camp set to begin in two weeks, Washington will find out just how much Haskins improved this offseason.