Dan Orlovsky Reacts To The Dwayne Haskins Criticism

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins is already facing heavy criticism just four games into the 2020 season. But NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky thinks it’s unwarranted.

Despite a new coaching staff and new-looking roster, it’s the same old for the Washington Football Team. Haskins is off to a 1-3 start, which, remarkably, is good for second place in the NFC East. But there’s plenty of pessimistic comments infiltrating the Washington Football Team this week, most of which are directed at Haskins.

Haskins is still young in his NFL career, and some believe he has the potential to turn into a quality starting NFL quarterback. Others believe it’s time for the Washington Football Team to start tanking in preparation to draft a new quarterback in the 2021 NFLL Draft.

Despite the criticism, Dan Orlovsky is still a believe in Haskins. In fact, after studying Sunday’s game film of Haskins’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the Washington Football Team quarterback missed just two reads and two throws. In other words, “the QB isn’t the problem,” according to Orlovsky.

Haskins Sunday vs Baltimore 2 missed reads

1 on a 0 blitz pop out by Campbell

1 on a protection change poor by him 2 missed throws

1 on a check down

1 on a slant to Mclaurin The QB isn’t the problem. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 6, 2020

Orlovksy’s right here. Dwayne Haskins isn’t the problem. But he’s not necessarily the solution, either.

The Washington Football Team simply lacks a quality roster. Drafting a new quarterback in 2021 would hardly be the solution.

Until the Washington Football Team upgrades its roster through trades or the draft, Haskins will unfortunately receive most of the blame.