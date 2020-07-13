Breaking: Dan Snyder Announces Official Decision On Redskins Name

The Washington Redskins are officially no more.

Washington owner Daniel Snyder announced an official decision on the “Redskins” name and logo on Monday morning. The nickname and logo have been retired.

“On July 3rd, we announced the commencement of a thorough review of the team’s name. That review has begun in earnest. As part of this process, we want to keep our sponsors, fans and community apprised of our thinking as we go forward.

Today, we are announcing we will be retiring the Redskins name and logo upon completion of this review,” the Washington football team announced. pic.twitter.com/wFvTxdUP9s — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) July 13, 2020 Washington has yet to announce a name replacement, but Snyder and head coach Ron Rivera are working closely together. “Dan Snyder and Coach Rivera are working closely to develop a new name and design approach that will enhance the standing of our proud, tradition rich franchise and inspire our sponsors, fans and community for the next 100 years,” the team announced. A couple of different names have been suggested by fans and former players. No name is gaining more momentum right now than “RedWolves,” which has a major backing on social media. Washington wants a name that will stick for “the next 100 years,” though, so don’t expect the franchise to cave to any social media pressure.