Anonymous NFL Executive Blasts Redskins Owner Dan Snyder

An anonymous NFL front office member had a brutally honest comment on Dan Snyder in the wake of the Washington Post’s story on his franchise.

Last week, The Post reported that 15 female ex-Redskins employees alleged sexual harassment during their time with the franchise. One woman, Emily Applegate, spoke on the record, while the other 14 spoke anonymously in fear of the NDAs they signed.

“It was the most miserable experience of my life,” Applegate told The Post. “And we all tolerated it, because we knew if we complained—and they reminded us of this—there were 1,000 people out there who would take our job in a heartbeat.”

NBC Sports insider Peter King covered the story in his Football Morning In America column on Monday.

An anonymous NFL front office executive said that basically no one wants to work for Washington owner Dan Snyder.

One veteran front-office man with another team who knows the franchise well told me that no one wants to work for Snyder (that’s pretty obvious), especially after widely respected NFL business authority Brian Lafemina lasted only eight months with the team before being fired in late 2018.

Another former Redskins employee aptly described the workplace environment.

And another former club employee told me the atmosphere around the team in his time there was like a frat house.

It’s highly doubtful that Snyder will consider selling the franchise, despite the pleas of the fan base, but it’s clear a lot has to change in Washington moving forward.