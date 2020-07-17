Dan Snyder Responds To Washington Post’s Redskins Report

Earlier this week, the Washington Post published a bombshell report which detailed allegations of sexual harassment.

15 former Redskins employees accused scouts and other member of the Redskins organization of sexual harassment. The article also named several members of owner Dan Snyder’s “inner circle.”

Snyder finally addressed the report in a statement on Friday morning. “The behavior described in yesterday’s Washington Post article has no place in our franchise or society,” Snyder said in a statement.

“This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with the hiring of Coach Rivera earlier this year. Beth Wilkinson and her firm are empowered to do a full, unbiased investigation and make any and all requisite recommendations. Upon completion of her work, we will institute new policies and procedures and strengthen our human resources infrastructure to not only avoid these issues in the future but most importantly create a team culture that is respectful and inclusive of all.”

Head coach Ron Rivera issued a statement on Thursday night following the allegations.

“Biggest thing is we have to move forward from this and make sure everybody understands we have policies that we will follow and that we have an open door policy with no retribution,” Rivera said in a statement to ESPN reporter John Keim.

The NFL announced it will defer to the team’s investigation.