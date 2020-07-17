If Washington owner Dan Snyder has had a worse month than this one we’d almost feel sorry for the man.

But with the way the embattled Snyder has handled some of the recent controversies surrounding his team, it’s pretty hard to be on his side. His reaction to the bombshell report on sexual harassment within the team isn’t doing him any favors.

In an official statement, Snyder pledged to “set a new culture and standard for the team”. He said that the team will investigate the allegations made against it and make appropriate changes based on the results.

Absent from the statement was any notion of taking personal responsibility for anything alleged in the report. Needless to say, Snyder has been getting absolutely crushed on social media.

Just about everyone who commented feels that Snyder isn’t being sincere in his message. Some are accusing him of intending to do nothing when the investigation ends, or simply manipulate it altogether.

no responsibility taken, no apology. he needs to understand that everything he does it awful, and people will continue to hate him. he needs to sell. https://t.co/VfAUYCpH7e — Jay_DC (@httroundup) July 17, 2020

Coach Rivera's statement yesterday, carried so much more weight. Then this flimsy, paragraphs of trying to make it like Snyder is trying to make it like he's going to actually do something. https://t.co/bbx4SXtmEw — New Team Name Guy (@BigManPauly) July 17, 2020

If you’re familiar with Dan Snyder, you know he’ll just replace/ignore this woman if her suggestions don’t suit what he wants. https://t.co/yzq3OeEXGM — Cian (@Cianaf) July 17, 2020

“In other words, he isn’t taking any of the blame for any of this,” one fan wrote.

“Yea, they definitely won’t be biased by who’s paying the bill. That would never happen…” wrote another.

We’re only midway through the month of July and we’ve seen some pretty stunning things happen.

Dan Snyder agreed to change the team’s name earlier this month. But couldn’t announce the new name because his top choice belongs to a trademark squatter.

The sexual harassment allegations are more serious by far, and are only further point to severe mismanagement by Snyder.

There’s still another two weeks to go in July. What else could it possibly hold for Dan Snyder?