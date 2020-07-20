Dan Snyder Names Washington’s New Executive Vice President

There’s a new executive member in Dan Snyder’s front office in Washington.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, Snyder has promoted top adviser Terry Bateman to executive Vice President and CMO of Washington. He replaces Brian Lafemina, who was fired from a similar role in December 2018.

Per the report, the move is actually more of a formality than anything else. Bateman has reportedly been the team’s top executive on the commercial side of things since Lafemina’s ousting, but has not held an official title in the organization.

Fischer further noted that this move will take significant pressure off head coach Ron Rivera. Apparently, the Washington head coach has been handling business matters in the organization due to a “leadership vacuum.”

News: Dan Snyder has made longtime adviser Terry Bateman the Washington NFL team's executive VP & CMO, officially. https://t.co/DtVYXEklzs — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) July 20, 2020

This may relieve some pressure on Head Coach Ron Rivera, who seems to have been doing a lot of business-side work amid something of a leadership vacuum. — Ben Fischer (@BenFischerSBJ) July 20, 2020

Bateman will be tasked with helping Washington weather the storm of restoring its reputation as a business. The team’s top sponsors all threatened to boycott or pull out of agreements with the team over Dan Snyder’s longstanding refusal to change the name of the team.

While a name change appears to be on the verge of happening, mending some of those relationships will take time.

But the team is also facing more fierce criticism over a recent bombshell report of sexual harassment in the organization.

Suffice it to say, any leadership role working with Dan Snyder is going to offer some challenges. Terry Bateman is going to get a baptism by fire, so he’d better be up to the task.