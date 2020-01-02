Daniel Snyder Makes Laughable Mistake At Redskins Press Conference

On Thursday afternoon, the Washington Redskins held a press conference to announce the hiring of Ron Rivera as the team’s new head coach.

After firing Jay Gruden during the season, Redskins owner Daniel Snyder reportedly spoke with Rivera “for a month” before hiring him. The Carolina Panthers fired Rivera in December, but he didn’t have to wait long for a new job.

During the press conference on Thursday, Snyder addressed a room full of reporters. Like most of us during the holidays, the days all mixed together for Snyder, who made a laughably ridiculous opening statement.

“Good afternoon, first of all Happy Thanksgiving to everybody,” Snyder said.

No one: Absolutely no one: Daniel Snyder on January 2: pic.twitter.com/A7RKXZnnr7 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 2, 2020

Oops.

Snyder might not know what day it is – or even what month.

Thankfully for Redskins fans, he finally seems to have the organization moving in the right direction. He fired Bruce Allen, who made questionable decisions for a decade with the organization.

After hiring Ron Rivera, the team might finally have some stability – something the organization has been lacking for years.

Redskins fans have plenty to be thankful for in the coming years with Dwayne Haskins under center and a bevy of offensive weapons.

Can the team finally compete for a spot in the playoffs?