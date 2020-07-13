Report: Daniel Snyder’s ‘Preferred’ Name In Trademark Fight

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Washington NFL owner Daniel Snyder. But he won’t be getting much sympathy given how he’s run his team.

After finally agreeing to look into a name change before finally announcing that the former nickname is being retired, Snyder is now reportedly locked in another battle. Namely, a trademark battle over his preferred name for the upcoming re-branding.

According to reports, trademark squatters have been securing a wide variety of potential names. Per ProFootballTalk, names like Americans, Bravehearts, Federals, Forces, Founders, Red-Tailed Hawks, Renegades, Veterans, Redtails, Renegades, Red-Tailed Hawks, Americans, and Red Wolves have all been grabbed by someone.

The Washington Post reports that Snyder’s “preferred” name is in a trademark battle. So, that name might be one of the names mentioned above.

As for the Washington team's new name, @Lescarpenter and @MarkMaske point out: Two people with knowledge of the team’s plans said Sunday that the preferred replacement name is tied up in a trademark fight, which is why the team can’t announce it Monday. — Cindy Boren (@CindyBoren) July 13, 2020

But as mentioned earlier, Snyder is going to get little sympathy from fans in this case. He was woefully unprepared for the backlash the protests against racial injustice would bring after decades of defending the name of his team.

Major sponsors left or threatened to leave without a name change. That was by all accounts the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Snyder lost the battle over the name of his team, and now he’s in a battle to get his ideal replacement.

What a mess.