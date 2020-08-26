Daniel Snyder Releases Statement In Response To Washington Post Story

On Wednesday morning, the Washington Post published another report about the “sexist workplace” within the Washington Football Team’s organization.

A former employee for the team revealed alleged disturbing details of a video “made” for team owner Daniel Snyder. The video reportedly included shots of partially nude cheerleaders.

According to the employee, lead broadcaster and former team executive Larry Michael instructed employees to “create a behind-the-scenes video for owner Daniel Snyder featuring clips of partially nude team cheerleaders pulled from a 2008 swimsuit calendar shoot.”

A few hours after the report emerged, Snyder responded to the allegations. He dismissed the report and suggested it was a “hit job” by the paper.

Here’s his full response.

Statement from Dan Snyder in response to the allegations in today’s Washington Post: pic.twitter.com/vuvfUAO4q0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 26, 2020

“The Washington Post article reads like a ‘hit job’ relying on unnamed sources and allegations that are largely ten to twenty years old,” the statement reads.

“We attempted to engage with the Washington Post to provide them with the facts, but those facts clearly didn’t align with their narrative. There are former employees on the record disputing many of these claims and yet they still appear in print. It is clear that there are other negative agendas at work in this reporting.”

The NFL is still waiting to investigate claims from 25 women about experiencing sexual harassment while working for the team. The league said it will wait for a law firm’s review of the organization’s culture before taking action.