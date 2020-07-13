Daniel Snyder’s Old Comment On ‘Redskins’ Is Going Viral

This morning, it became official. The Washington Redskins will be retiring their nickname and logo, even after owner Daniel Snyder swore it would never happen.

Ultimately, it was money that pushed Snyder to accept the change. Sponsors and shareholders threatened to pull out unless the name was scrapped, so Snyder acquiesced.

In the wake of the decision, Snyder’s famous comments from 2013 regarding his team’s name are resurfacing. In May of that year, the longtime owner adamantly insisted that the “Redskins” were here to stay.

“We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA TODAY at the time.”It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

“NEVER” (all caps) lasted 7 years, 2 months and 3 days. https://t.co/2tY6dObfGw — Paul Farhi (@farhip) July 13, 2020

Time comes at you fast. Like we said, Snyder had no choice but to act this time, and we’re kind of surprised it took this long. Money talks, though.

Moving forward, Snyder and new Washington head coach Ron Rivera are said to be “working closely to develop a new name and design approach” for the franchise. However, it has been reported that whichever name Snyder prefers right now, he’ll have to battle it out with a trademark squatter to get it.

As for the Washington team's new name, @Lescarpenter and @MarkMaske point out: Two people with knowledge of the team’s plans said Sunday that the preferred replacement name is tied up in a trademark fight, which is why the team can’t announce it Monday. — Cindy Boren (@CindyBoren) July 13, 2020

Names such as the Warriors, Redwolves and Redtails have been popular suggestions from fans and media. We’ll see what Washington eventually settles on.