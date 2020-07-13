The Spun

Daniel Snyder’s Old Comment On ‘Redskins’ Is Going Viral

A closeup of Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.LANDOVER, MD - DECEMBER 30: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

This morning, it became official. The Washington Redskins will be retiring their nickname and logo, even after owner Daniel Snyder swore it would never happen.

Ultimately, it was money that pushed Snyder to accept the change. Sponsors and shareholders threatened to pull out unless the name was scrapped, so Snyder acquiesced.

In the wake of the decision, Snyder’s famous comments from 2013 regarding his team’s name are resurfacing. In May of that year, the longtime owner adamantly insisted that the “Redskins” were here to stay.

“We’ll never change the name,” Snyder told USA TODAY at the time.”It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”

Time comes at you fast. Like we said, Snyder had no choice but to act this time, and we’re kind of surprised it took this long. Money talks, though.

Moving forward, Snyder and new Washington head coach Ron Rivera are said to be “working closely to develop a new name and design approach” for the franchise. However, it has been reported that whichever name Snyder prefers right now, he’ll have to battle it out with a trademark squatter to get it.

Names such as the Warriors, Redwolves and Redtails have been popular suggestions from fans and media. We’ll see what Washington eventually settles on.


