Former SEC Star RB Reportedly Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges

On Friday afternoon, a report revealed police arrested former LSU running back Derrius Guice on domestic violence charges.

The Washington Post reported police arrested Guice on Friday afternoon on domestic violence-related charges. Those include one count of strangulation, which is a felony, according to a spokesman for the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The other charges are three counts of assault and battery, as well as one count of destruction of property. Guice turned himself in to police at the Loudoun Adult Detention Center this afternoon.

Police handcuffed him in the parking lot before taking him inside. Guice’s legal representation declined to comment on the developing situation.

Washington Football RB Derrius Guice arrested on domestic violence charges, per Loudon County Sherrifs. Guice turned himself in Friday. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 7, 2020

The Washington Football Team running back has battled injuries through the first few years of his career. Now it looks like his career with the team could be coming to a swift end.

New head coach Ron Rivera promised change in the wake of sexual harassment allegations against the team. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him take a strong stance on Guice’s alleged misconduct as well.

Details of the alleged altercation remain unknown at this point.

In his first preseason game as a rookie, Guice tore his ACL and missed the extent of the 2018 season. Unfortunately, he suffered another knee injury in 2019 that cost him most of the season.

In five games last season, he racked up 245 rushing yards and three total touchdowns.