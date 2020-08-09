Details Emerge From Washington Football Team’s Twitter Blunder

The Washington Football Team’s offseason of gaffes continued this weekend with a fairly big Twitter blunder.

After the Washington Football Team tried and failed to make “#1932” their official Twitter hashtag, Twitter was full of people mocking their naiveté. But there’s a little more to the story than a social media mistake.

According to Washington reporter Sam Fortier, the team already understood that you needed at least one letter to make a proper hashtag. But they were working on getting an exception from Twitter.

However, fan reaction to “#1932” was extremely poor. Fortier said that as a result the team intends to get fan input on the new one.

Some context: Twitter requires at least one letter to create a hashtag, but the WFT was working w the company to get an exception for #1932. After seeing the reaction to #1932, WFT will now seek input from fans for its new hashtag. https://t.co/BPCAOEwxOr — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) August 9, 2020

The new Twitter hashtag is part of a larger rebrand from the Washington Football Team. A new, permanent team nickname is currently in the works. But for now, the team will go by the current one.

One part of the rebrand that has been going over relatively well is the uniforms. Getting rid of logos in favor of player numbers on the helmets, they are getting tons of praise from fans and non-fans alike.

The team still has a long way to go before it stops being the butt of jokes in almost every corner of the league. But they’ve gotten a few things right.

Figuring out a proper hashtag that doesn’t fall flat on its face would be a good start.