Details Emerge From Washington Football Team’s Twitter Blunder

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder looks on at FedEx Field.LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 07: Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder looks on before the New England Patriots play the Washington Redskins during an preseason NFL game at FedExField on August 7, 2014 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Washington Football Team’s offseason of gaffes continued this weekend with a fairly big Twitter blunder.

After the Washington Football Team tried and failed to make “#1932” their official Twitter hashtag, Twitter was full of people mocking their naiveté. But there’s a little more to the story than a social media mistake.

According to Washington reporter Sam Fortier, the team already understood that you needed at least one letter to make a proper hashtag. But they were working on getting an exception from Twitter.

However, fan reaction to “#1932” was extremely poor. Fortier said that as a result the team intends to get fan input on the new one.

The new Twitter hashtag is part of a larger rebrand from the Washington Football Team. A new, permanent team nickname is currently in the works. But for now, the team will go by the current one.

One part of the rebrand that has been going over relatively well is the uniforms. Getting rid of logos in favor of player numbers on the helmets, they are getting tons of praise from fans and non-fans alike.

The team still has a long way to go before it stops being the butt of jokes in almost every corner of the league. But they’ve gotten a few things right.

Figuring out a proper hashtag that doesn’t fall flat on its face would be a good start.


