Details Emerge On When Washington Wants New Name In Place

The Washington NFL franchise has committed to changing its nickname. There’s some red tape it must get through before that happens though.

According to a report from the Washington Post‘s Les Carpenter and Mark Maske, the new name that owner Daniel Snyder prefers is caught up in a trademark dispute. That’s why there was no announcement of it earlier today when the team revealed it would be dropping the longtime Redskins moniker and logo.

Whatever name Washington decides on, they’d obviously like to get it in place sooner rather than later. Lou Holder of WJLA ABC7 spoke with John Ourand of Sports Business Journal today about the next steps in the process.

Ourand provided a rough outline for when a new name could become official.

“Everybody associated with the team says they want to have something in place by the start of the season,” he told Holder. “And I see no reason why that can’t happen. If you take a look at the statement the Redskins put out they first thanked their sponsors before referencing their fans. This was clearly a message to the sponsors saying we hear you and we’re making some plans to change. And they wanted to get that message out in the market as quickly as they could.”

Some popular suggestions to replace “Redskins” include Red Wolves, Warriors and Redtails. Besides trademark squatters, Washington must also contend with an ongoing legal battle between Arkansas State and a USL franchise for the Red Wolves name.

However, several former and current players have gone to bat for the Red Wolves, including ex-cornerback Fred Smoot.

“Our kids will understand we are now the Wolves of Washington,” Smoot tweeted last night. “WINTERisCOMING#RedWolves#FredSnow”