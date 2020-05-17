A Redskins Legend Has Reportedly Tested Positive For COVID-19

Legendary Washington Redskins defensive end Dexter Manley has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the 62-year-old is “resting comfortably” at his home.

Manley started experiencing coronavirus symptoms over a week ago, including a high fever. Manley’s former teammate, Darryl Grant, posted on Facebook that Manley had been going through “14 days of fever,” per NBC Sports.

Fortunately, Manley now appears to be making significant strides on his road to recovery. The former Redskins’ defensive end is reportedly “resting comfortably and is in no imminent danger at this time,” per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

During his NFL days, Manley was known as one of the toughest players in the league. It appears that toughness has translated over into retirement as the former defensive end battles COVID-19.

Dexter Manley had a brilliant 11-year NFL career, winning two Super Bowls with the Redskins. He also spent time with Phoenix Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Manley had 91 sacks in 125 games with Washington – his 91 sacks still stands as the most in the organization’s history. He retired in 1991, having compiled 97.5 sacks throughout his 11-year career.

Washington hasn’t had many legendary defensive ends since Manley. But the Redskins’ 2020 NFL Draft selection – Ohio State DE Chase Young – could be the next Washington great.

Manley isn’t too focused on football at the moment, though. We’re certainly wishing Manley and his family the best during this difficult time.