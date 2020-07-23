Dez Bryant Gives Honest Reaction To Redskins’ Name Decision

The NFL’s Washington franchise has made a decision on the organization’s team name for the 2020 season. Former NFL receiver Dez Bryant isn’t a fan of the decision.

The Redskins will no longer be called the Redskins, starting this season. Public opposition against the nickname grew stronger this year, leading to Dan Snyder’s decision to make a change.

Plenty of team nicknames have been floated around. But instead of rushing to a quick decision, the NFL’s Washington franchise is going the safe route. The Redskins will now be known as the ‘Washington Football Team.’

Some fans are disappointed by the decision – Dez Bryant may be the most disappointed of all. The former NFL receiver voiced his distaste for the new team name on Twitter on Thursday.

Who you play for? The Washington football team.. naw that ain’t it 😂 For some reason that alone makes me feel it won’t be a football season.. I’m sad seriously — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) July 23, 2020

“Who you play for? The Washington football team.. naw that ain’t it,” Bryant wrote on Twitter.

Bryant even proceeded to jump to the conclusion the underwhelming name change means the 2020 season won’t happen. There’s absolutely no correlation between the Redskins’ name change and the 2020 season. In fact, it’s easier to argue the upcoming season will happen because the NFL’s Washington franchise was so quick to make a decision on the temporary team name.

Either way, it’ll be a whole new look for Washington this season. The team is also adjusting its uniforms, which you can see here.

It’ll take some getting used to referring to the Redskins as the Washington Football Team. The real question is, will the organization stick with the new nickname beyond the 2020 season?