Doug Williams Explains Why The Redskins Avoided Colin Kaepernick

As protests have swept across America in the wake of the death of George Floyd, many NFL players have said they plan on kneeling during the national anthem this season. Of course, this brings the conversation back to Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick’s protest during the 2016 season sparked conversation and controversy. Since that season ended, the now-32-year-old has not stepped foot on an NFL field. In the last few weeks, there have been calls for the NFL to apologize to Kaepernick and for a team to sign the free agent QB.

In a conversation on “The Dan Patrick Show” on Friday, Washington Redskins Senior VP of Player Development Doug Williams was asked if the team ever considered bringing in Kaepernick. Williams was honest, saying the conversation never came up.

His explanation cited the proximity of the team to Washington, D.C. and the factor that President Trump’s disapproval of Kaepernick may have played.

“I think what happened here, we’re in a heavily, heavily military area,” Williams said. “And I think the guy that sits on Pennsylvania Avenue — 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — made such a big stink of it, the fans in this area, it might’ve been a tough situation for both the team and him. Sometimes you don’t want to bring people into a situation where nobody is going to be happy. I think that’s probably what happened, why he didn’t come up during that time.”

The most-likely opportunity for the Redskins to have acquired Kaepernick was after letting Kirk Cousins walk following the 2017 season. Instead, the team opted to trade for Kansas City Chiefs veteran Alex Smith.

Last week, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said he has received inquiries from at least one team interested in signing Kaepernick. Ultimately, we’ll have to see if that reported interest leads to a signing somewhere.