Doug Williams Has Bold Claim For Washington QB Dwayne Haskins

Few members of the Washington Redskins have been as committed to Dwayne Haskins as team vice president Doug Williams.

But the former Super Bowl MVP and Washington legend believes that Haskins is more than just a potential franchise QB. Williams told NBC Sports this past week that Haskins has the best new arm in the NFL of the past two years.

“I don’t care who came out this year, last year. There’s not a quarterback that’s come out in the last two years that has the ability – from an arm strength standpoint and arm talent – that Dwayne Haskins has,” Williams said.

It’s a bold claim, and one that Williams acknowledged can’t be the sole factor in being a great QB. Williams stated that Haskins needs to “control the other (mental) part” to reach his potential. But ultimately, Williams believes that Haskins will continue to improve.

“Dwayne can throw with the best of them,” Williams said. “Now mentally, he has to control the other part, and I think he has aligned himself and realized that’s what he has to do and I think that’s what he’s doing. I think at the end of the day, give him the opportunity to do what everybody is doing, and that is to improve upon his game.”

Haskins was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. But he could not beat out Case Keenum for the Week 1 starting job. He became the starter midseason and went on to throw seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, going 2-5 in the process.

The former Ohio State star will have a lot of hard work ahead of him. But Doug Williams has the confidence that Dwayne Haskins can do it.

