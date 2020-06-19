Dwayne Haskins Sets Expectations For 2nd NFL Season

Dwayne Haskins didn’t have the best rookie year under center for Washington in 2019. He’s not letting that set him back for 2020.

The franchise has seen a pretty big overhaul. Former Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera takes over the franchise, with hopes to be a steadying force for a franchise that has been on unstable ground for years. A big part of that is getting Haskins to play like the first round talent that he is.

This offseason has been all about improvement and becoming a leader for Haskins. Per multiple accounts, it sounds like he’s done a nice job in that regard. “I won’t necessarily say it’s just about football, it’s with everything in life,” Haskins told ESPN. “I’m going to deliver, it’s never a question about that.”

Physically, Haskins looks impressive this offseason. He’s reportedly shed about 17 pounds since his rookie season, and looks very lean. Now, it’s time for him to shift gears as we approach the preseason.

"A lot of guys aren't as honest with themselves and aren't as critical of themselves as he was in that conversation. I was happy about that. I thought, 'He's ready to roll.'"… Redskins' Dwayne Haskins: I'm going to deliver in Year 2 https://t.co/I5BC74N8iU — John Keim (@john_keim) June 17, 2020

“I just wanted to be a man about my business and that’s on and off the field,” Dwayne Haskins continued, per ESPN’s John Keim. “Not that I wasn’t prior, but now turning 23, still being young and growing, whenever there were questions about immaturity or lack of whatever it was, I was going to change that [perception] whether it was true or not.”

“I needed to do that for me. I applied pressure with everything I did this offseason, with my body and how I studied, and it’s making a big difference.”

As we approached the NFL Draft, there were some rumors floated that Washington, picking at No. 2, could target another quarterback, and effectively pull a similar move to what the Arizona Cardinals did a few years ago, taking Kyler Murray at No. 1 just a year after selecting Josh Rosen in the first round.

They went with former Haskins Ohio State teammate Chase Young, a generational defensive end talent, instead, giving Haskins the green light going forward. We’ll see if he meets the challenge.

[ESPN]