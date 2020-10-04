Dwayne Haskins’ Agent Is Not Happy With Today’s Report

Dwayne Haskins’ seat got a little hotter today as he led Washington in their third straight loss against the Baltimore Ravens. But his agent is not amused by the reports he’s hearing about that hot seat.

Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Haskins’ agent David Mulugheta ripped a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport that said “the pressure is on” the Washington QB. Mulugheta found it “amazing” that the pressure is on him despite the team failing to build around him over the past two seasons.

“Amazing this is the narrative coming out of DC,” Mulugheta wrote. “A young QB (10 starts total over 2 seasons) who is in a brand new system, with no off-season in said new system, a young OL, limited weapons on offense and only 3 games into the NFL season. Yet ‘he’ is the one that must play well.”

Haskins completed 71.1-percent of his passes for 314 yards and a 90.4 passer rating in the 31-17 loss to Baltimore. He also had one touchdown on the ground. It was a career high in passing yards.

It’s true that Dwayne Haskins has been given a pretty bad hand as he starts his first full year as the Washington starter. Years of roster mismanagement left the cupboard pretty barren at the start of the season under new head coach Ron Rivera.

Unfortunately for Haskins, Rivera is also the de facto general manager and has no investment in the former Ohio State star. Rivera was endlessly patient with Cam Newton in Carolina in large part because the two found success early and often.

But if Haskins doesn’t get with the program, Rivera is the kind of no-nonsense coach who will have no problem benching him.