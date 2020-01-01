Dwayne Haskins Appears To Be Happy About Coaching Change

Though we’ve known it was coming for days, the Washington Redskins became the first team of 2020 to announce a new head coach. Ron Rivera is taking over in the nation’s capital after spending the previous eight-plus years with the Carolina Panthers.

And it looks like Rivera already has the endorsement of his new team’s most important player.

Taking to Twitter after the official announcement, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins tweeted his support for the move. His reaction came in the form of a GIF with Rivera smiling and clapping.

It looks like we can count Haskins firmly in the “approves” category for this hire.

Haskins is coming off a very trying rookie season that culminated in a season-ending injury in Week 16. But in the final two games of the year, he finally appeared to be putting everything together.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants, Haskins went a combined 31-of-43 for 394 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He finished the year with 1,365 yards and seven touchdowns in nine games.

Working with Ron Rivera, Haskins gets the kind of leadership that helped Cam Newton become an NFL MVP.

Will Dwayne Haskins and Ron Rivera be able to work well in Washington?