Joe Gibbs Reacts To Ron Rivera Benching Dwayne Haskins

The Washington Football Team announced a major change this morning. Dwayne Haskins, the team’s 2019 first round pick, is out as the team’s starting quarterback, with Ron Rivera’s former Carolina Panthers QB Kyle Allen Stepping into the starting role.

The move had been rumored for a while, though the move came after one of Haskins’ better starts as an NFL quarterback, at least statistically. Before last weekend’s game, Rivera warned that there would be a “cutoff point” for Haskins if his performance didn’t improve. That decision came down this morning. Joe Gibbs, Washington’s legendary former coach, weighed in on the move in an interview with CBS Sports, and he’s siding with Rivera.

“I just have great respect for him,” Gibbs said of Rivera. “I just think a lot of him and his coaching staff. So I think the decisions they make there are going to be best for the team.”

Gibbs related the situation to one he had with Mark Rypien, who was one of the team’s best quarterbacks back during the late 1980s-early 1990s when Washington was one of the NFL’s best teams. Quarterback timelines have been greatly accelerated in the last few years, so it isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison, but Gibbs still has faith in Haskins long term.

"I think if he handles this the right way, I think this could be something that would help him in his career, not hurt him.” Joe Gibbs discusses the Dwayne Haskins benching in Washington and calls back on a similar situation where a QB he benched went on to win Super Bowl MVP. pic.twitter.com/9Dy9aXDYcO — Matt Mayer (@MatthewMayerCBS) October 7, 2020

“Now I would say for Dwayne, a lot of people look at this and say this is a huge deal, which it is, but I think back to in my career working with Mark Rypien,” Gibbs said. “When we started Mark I think we went for about six or seven games and we were turning the ball over and we benched Mark. And I think it’s one of the best things that maybe had happened to him. He had the chance to sit back, study, understand what we were trying to get across and when he came back from that he obviously took right off and led us and eventually was MVP of the Super Bowl.”

“This is part of the NFL. I think sometimes this is a growing pain situation and I think he’s so young. I think his whole future is in front of him. Believe me, I think if he handles this the right way, I think this could be something that would help him in his career, not hurt him.”

Rypien would go on to win the MVP Award of Super Bowl XXXVI, leading Washington to a 37-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. He was a second-team All-Pro and made his second Pro Bowl that season.

Hopefully Dwayne Haskins makes the most of his time on the bench, and gets another opportunity to prove himself with the Washington Football Team.

