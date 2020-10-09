Ron Rivera Hasn’t ‘Given Up’ On Washington QB Dwayne Haskins After Benching

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera benched Dwayne Haskins this week, and will play Kyle Allen against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. That doesn’t mean that the team has given up on the 2019 first-round pick.

Haskins has 939 yards, four touchdowns, and three interceptions in four games this season. He hasn’t taken the major strides that teams hope to see from their second-year quarterbacks, and some concerns about his work ethic have popped up.

“Inside the team’s practice facility, momentum for the move had been growing, a person with knowledge of the situation said, in part because Haskins had fallen into poor study and practice habits,” Washington Post reporter Les Carpenter wrote this week. “The person said Haskins’s lack of preparation was hurting him in games, leading to overthrown passes and missed opportunities to hit open receivers.”

Even with the benching, Ron Rivera, who has been very publicly critical of Haskins, isn’t giving up on the young quarterback. Today, he said the Ohio State product remains in the franchise’s long term plans.

“A big part of it is watching and studying,” Rivera said ahead of Sunday’s game against the Rams, per ESPN. “Like today, he was back there behind the quarterback watching the reps, looking downfield. Just being involved, staying connected, which is important.”

“By no means have I given up on him.”

That fits in with what was in the Washington Post report earlier this week. However, Rivera is new to the franchise this year, and isn’t married to Dwayne Haskins, as the team has gone through a significant overhaul since he was selected in 2019. It Washington finishes with one of the league’s worst records, the team could certainly target someone like Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, or Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sunday’s Washington Football Team game against the Rams kicks off at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField.

