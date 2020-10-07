Desmond Howard Challenges Dwayne Haskins After Benching News

The Washington Football Team will have a new starting quarterback this weekend. Dwayne Haskins, last year’s first-round pick, is being bumped down to third string, behind new starter Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.

The move isn’t a huge surprise. Head coach Ron Rivera openly talked about a “cutoff point” for Haskins, and the two met earlier this week about the young quarterback’s performance. The timing, however, is pretty surprising.

Haskins was 31-of-42 for 314 yards on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, a career passing day for the second-year player. His 71-percent completion rate was the second best outing of his career, and his average yards per attempt was third best in his career. It was definitely his best outing of the season, and one of the best he’s had in Washington. That is graded on a serious curve, as he’s struggled throughout his NFL career, but it still seemed to show some improvement.

The drop from QB1 to QB3 has some wondering if there’s more to the move than just play on the field. That isn’t the case, according to a report by the Washington Post. On this morning’s Get Up, ESPN’s Desmond Howard challenged Dwayne Haskins to “change his attitude” and “reinvest in himself.”

“He has talent. We’ve seen that talent at the collegiate level,” Howard said on this morning’s Get Up, right after the news out of the Washington Football Team broke. “So I do think he can resurrect his career. I just think he needs to reevaluate his situation, change his attitude, make sure he becomes what you call a consummate professional. Really study the game and understand the defenses are trying to do against him.”

Haskins put up historic numbers in his one year as starter at Ohio State, as both Howard and Mike Greenberg mention. Howard, a former Michigan superstar, thinks that he had the advantage of working with a play caller like Ryan Day who simplified the game for him and put him in position to succeed.

“I think in college, Ryan Day was such a brilliant play caller that the game came easy to him. Don’t forget, he threw bubble screens, he threw a lot of crossing routes, a lot of shallow routes and intermediate routes. Now the game is a bit more complicated, a little more difficult. I think he can catch up to the speed of the game, but he has to reinvest himself into his profession, his craft, and he’s gotta keep focused on what he wants to accomplish. There’s no doubt about it, he has the arm talent to get it done.”

Most of the news out of Washington this summer was that Dwayne Haskins had really put in a lot of work to get better. Of course, with a weird offseason, largely away from the team, it isn’t surprising that a developmental prospect may be behind where a team would have hoped. Still, Haskins has plenty of talent, and if Ron Rivera, who inherited him after taking the job ahead of this season, wants to go in another direction, I’m sure another NFL franchise will happily bring in and try and develop the 2019 first round pick.