Dwayne Haskins Clarifies What Happened With Daniel Snyder

The Washington Redskins lost to the New York Giants yesterday, overcoming a 14-point fourth quarter deficit before losing in overtime, 41-35. But perhaps the bigger storyline than the outcome of the game was what happened to Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

After he suffered an ankle injury that required an MRI, Washington owner Daniel Snyder reportedly told him not to return to the field despite the MRI coming up clean.

But after the game, Haskins took to Twitter to clarify the situation in the locker room. He explained that the team doctor advised him not to return, and Snyder told him to listen to the doctor.

Haskins went on to say that he looks forward to returning to the field.

I need to clarify something from my press conference. Dr. West advised me that I was done for this game. Dan Snyder who was in the locker room supporting me, told me I’ve got to listen to the Doctor. Looking forward to getting back healthy for Skins Nation. #HTTR

Up until that point, Haskins was having arguably the best game of his young career. He was 12-of-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns with a 143.2 passer rating.

Quarterback Case Keenum stepped in and played just about as well as Haskins did. He led Washington to a 35-35 tie in regulation.

But in overtime, the Giants got the ball first and drove all the way down for a game-winning touchdown. Washington didn’t even get a chance to touch the ball.

If it’s any consolation, that loss combined with a potential loss next week against the Dallas Cowboys could yield the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

That would likely result in the Washington Redskins drafting Haskins’ former Ohio State teammate, Heisman Trophy runner-up Chase Young.

Will Haskins be fit enough to start the season finale next week?